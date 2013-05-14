Personality Quiz: Which Member of the British Royal Family Are You?

Do you buy every dress that Kate Middleton is spotted wearing out in public? Follow Prince Harry’s every move so much so that you are considering buying an RV and following him around the US during his American tour? Do you reference the Queen Mother when discussing matters of etiquette? Well, you might just be a tad obsessed with the British Royal Family, and who can blame you. Take our quiz and figure out who in the family you are most like. You might have always considered yourself a Kate, but you could really be a Charles when it comes down to it.

1. What’s your personal style?

a. I like a mix of affordable finds mixed in with custom pieces by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

b. Diamonds are appropriate, even for quick outings.

c. I single-handedly keep Savile Row afloat.

d. I have a British Army uniform, and I know how to wear it.

2. How prone are you to scandal?

a. Does buying my clothes at Zara count as a scandal?

b. I’m not totally immune to public scandal. I now have to pay income taxes because of one.

c. I’ve been known to befriend dictators and billionaire pedophiles.

d. I say, learn to embrace scandal. I married my mistress.

3. What’s your favorite past time?

a. Shopping and jumping off yachts.

b. I have a lifelong love of corgis.

c. Did you know that I am a watercolorist. I’ve even sold a painting or two.

d. Polo and fox hunting, naturally.

4. How do you feel about your family?

a. I’ve been training my whole life to be a part of this family.

b. I love them (except when mom is selling stories about dad to the tabloids for almost $1 million).

c. I’m the glue, as long as you don’t spill family secrets on camera to Martin Bashir.

d. My mother is never going to let go of the thrown, is she?

5. What are your thoughts on marriage?

a. I spent seven years waiting for the one.

b. I would get married, but I’m dating an American (sans title).

c. Marriage works, as long as you’re allowed a lover or two on the side.

d. Still playing the field, and loving it.

6. How many hats do you own?

a. I’ve been known to buy a fascinator or two.

b. I have Philip Treacy on speed dial.

c. I have a top hat for every occasion.

d. I like to show off that I still have hair thank you very much.

7. What’s your favorite place to vacation?

a. Mustique.

b. The South of France.

c. Sandringham House.

d. Vegas baby!

8. Who would you most like to wage war against?

a. The tabloids.

b. Aging.

c. My ex-wife.

d. The Taliban.

Here’s How To Score Your Answers:

For every “a” that you answer give yourself 1 point.

For every “b” that you answer give yourself 2 points.

For every “c” that you answer give yourself 3 points.

For every “d” that you answer give yourself 4 points.

If you scored 0-9 you are…

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge! Sure you weren’t born a royal, but you do it better than anyone else. And just because you have Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen on speed dial doesn’t mean you don’t like a fast fashion deal or two now and again.

If you scored 10-14 you are…

Princess Beatrice of York! You’ve worn a hat that became so famous it was spoofed on Saturday Night Live. You love vacationing on yachts in the South of France, dating rich Americans (when is Dave Clark going to put a ring on it already), and hanging out with Ashton Kutcher. Being fifth in line to throne, you aren’t too worried it will actually happen.

If you scored 15-20 you are…

Queen Elizabeth II! You believe in tradition (you have been Queen since 1953 after all). Yes, you may be 87, but you aren’t about to part with the throne any time soon. And why should you?

If you scored 21-24 you are…

Prince Andrew, Duke of York! Yes, you made a little mistake, and her name was Sarah Ferguson, but when are people just going to get over it. You goose hunt with the President of Kazakhstan, you are fourth in line to the throne, and no, you didn’t know what billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was up to when you visited him in Florida.

If you scored 25-27 you are…

Charles, Prince of Wales! You may be Britain’s heir apparent, but the Queen doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. You’ve long championed organic farming, but a little known fact is that you are an avid watercolorist.

If you scored 28-32 you are…

Prince Harry of Wales! It isn’t likely that you are going to be king, but who cares, you have all your hair! Your popularity only rises when you get caught in a naked photo scandal in Las Vegas. Plus you’ve gotten a lot of street cred through the years due to your active service in the British Army. Through it all you’ve definitely earned the nickname of “party Prince.”