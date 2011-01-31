Personality Quiz: Are You Too Bitchy?

Being a bitch is not always a negative personality trait. A bitch speaks her mind and is willing to take more aggressively straightforward measures to get what she wants. But there is a fine line between being a sharp shooter and being… well, a raging bitch. Where do you fall on the bitch-o-dometer? Take the quiz below to find out!

1. You’re at a restaurant and your meal comes but it’s not exactly what you ordered. You…

a. Eat it anyway. It’s not the waitress’s fault and you don’t want to bother her.

b. Demand to see the manager, and blame the waitress for sabotaging your diet.

c. Gently tell the waitress the issue in a low whisper.

2. Your boyfriend rents a movie only he likes Again. You…

a. Offer to pop some popcorn.

b. Scratch the back of the DVD with your house key and then pop in your favorite movie.

c. Call him out on it and tell him next time you’re picking.

3. Your boss blames you for an error on your latest project that you know was not your fault. You…

a. Say nothing and then cry in the bathroom stall.

b. Go crazy Fuckabees and ream out your co-worker too.

c. Take the criticism then report to your co-worker what happened.

4. While out at a party, someone spills on your dress. You

a. Keep quiet and go to the bathroom to blot it out. You wouldn’t want to embarrass the offender.

b. Grab the girl and demand she pay for your dry cleaning.

c. Make a joke about it and grab the seltzer to start dabbing out the stain.

5. You’re trying to get a salesgirl’s attention at the jewelry counter. She is busying herself with a personal call. You…

a. Stay at the counter and quietly wait. She’ll be ready to help you soon.

b. Stand in front of her and start yelling over her talking ’till she helps you channeling your inner Pretty Woman.

c. Go to the neighboring jewelry counter and ask another salesgirl to help you.

6. You catch your date checking out another girl at a bar. You…

a. Pretend you didn’t notice.

b. Throw your drink in his face and storm out screaming, “You pig!”

c. Move into his line of vision and ask, “Do you know her?”

7. Your roommate borrowed your dress without permission. You…

a. Don’t even ask for it back. She’ll return it eventually, right?

b. Steal four of her dresses and take a pair of scissors to them.

c. Confront her about it and then let it go.

Mostly A’s Pushover Bitch

You are the furthest thing from a bitch, but rather, a complete pushover. You rarely speak your mind for fear of hurting someone’s feelings, even if they are genuinely in the wrong. Have confidence in your ideas and don’t be afraid to speak your mind. You’re so afraid of disturbing the status quo, you hide from confrontation at all costs. Stop being scared of other’s opinions when it compromises your own feelings.

Mostly B’s Bitchiest Bitch to Ever Bitch

Holy crap. You’re not just a bitch but you are a crazy bitch. You lack the gentle tact to express even your valid opinions. Sometimes you want to be a bitch but just come off insanely passive aggressive and sneakily go behind people’s back to get your way. You seriously need to take it down a notch.

Mostly C’s Balanced Bitch

You know when it’s alright to be a bitch and when you should bite your tongue. You can take frustrating situations with grace, but know when your kind demeanor is being taking advantage of.