There’s a ‘Personal Space’ Dress That Pushes People Away from You on the Subway

Fashion seems to be in a never-ending battle to try to incorporate technology in the most logical and interesting possible ways; this effort has largely been a failure, aside from the shock and cool factor of things like 3D printing and watches that communicate your location to loved ones in times of distress.
The latest effort, though, might be the cheekiest and most hilarious we’ve seen yet: from tech fashion company Urban Armor comes the “Personal Space Dress.” As the name implies, it’s a creation mainly aimed at people who regularly take public transit or are in situations where they have to be in close proximity with other humans against their will.
When a presence is detected too close to the person wearing the dress, the skirt inflates with a hissing sound, forcing people standing nearby to move away from you. As seasoned New Yorkers ourselves, this concept made us L-O-L, because we totally get the desire to want to physically (though gently) push people away from us on the subway.
Watch the video of the dress in action below, and tell us: Would you ever wear it yourself? (We totally would.)