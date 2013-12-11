It’s Not Miley: The Pope is Time’s Person of the Year

After whittling the list down to ten people (including twerk-happy Miley Cyrus), Time announced its 2013 Person of the Year: Pope Francis. Dubbed “The People’s Pope,” Pope Francis beat out NSA leaker Edward Snowden, gay marriage activist Edith Windsor, and yes, even Miley, to take the title.

The Pope was chosen for his relatively progressive policies. Wrote Howard Chua-Eoan and Elizabeth Dias, “what makes this Pope so important is the speed with which he has captured the imaginations of millions who had given up on hoping for the church at all.” Francis his been praised for his new approach to the papacy, which focuses on embracing the poor. “I prefer a Church which is bruised, hurting and dirty because it has been out on the streets,” he wrote in a text called The Joy of the Gospel, “rather than a Church which is unhealthy from being confined and from clinging to its own security,”

There was a separate person dubbed the “Coolest Person of 2013,” and Miley didn’t even get that award. It was given to Roots drummer and “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” musician Questlove, because he “knows that being cool means risking being uncool.” Fair enough.

Better luck next year, Miley.