How The Perseids Meteor Shower Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

The Perseids Meteor Shower will light up our skies and our spirits for one night only on August 12. While shedding a little excess as it propels through the solar system, the meteor shower remind us to release what no longer belongs to us, too, so that we can continue to move closer to achieving our dreams. Let’s dive in and learn more about what the Perseids Meteor Shower actually is, as well as how it affects us individually, shall we?

The Perseids Meteor Shower is by far the most popular and well-known meteor shower of the entire year. It occurs annually when the Earth’s path crosses with that of the dust from the comet Swift-Tuttle, usually between July 17 and August 24.

This year, it will happen on August 12, but your best bet is to check out the sky the night before, depending on how bright the moon shines. If you’re planing on staking it out, know that stargazers will be able to see it best from the North Hemisphere if they go to a really dark spot between midnight and 6:00 a.m., looking towards the northeast part of the sky.

What It Means

This particular meteor shower, Perseids, received its name because the meteors appear to light up the constellation Perseus. The constellation is named after the Greek hero who killed Medusa (a once-beautiful Maiden that Athena turned into a hideous gorgon, who turned people into stone when they looked at her) and saved Andromeda from a sea monster.

Astrologically, a meteor shower—similar to a full moon—represents release. Just as the comet sheds its excess as it whizzes through the solar system, we are reminded that we need to shed what no longer serves us as we journey through life.

When we have a Perseids Meteor Shower, it is said that the meteors appear to dance on the blade of Perseus, reminding us to confront our fears so they can become our greatest strengths, sharpening our proverbial swords. This meteor shower reminds us to not allow our fears to blind us, so that we can release them in order to become our best selves. It is by looking at our fears that we are able to make changes to both ourselves and the world as a whole.

Who It Affects

Taurus and Gemini are the signs that will most likely feel the energy of this meteor shower the most. They should really push themselves to release any bad habits, relationships or circumstances that are blocking their power.

Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius might have the most trouble adjusting to the energy of this meteor shower, as change can sometimes comes a little harder for these fixed signs. The trick is to focus more on their goals and how much closer to achieving them they’ll be once they aren’t so weighed down.

Aries, Cancer, Capricorn and Libra might lead the charge, initiating changes they strongly believe are necessary for them to achieve their deepest desires. That said, they should be careful not to make changes too drastically without thinking them fully through. The goal is to look into yourself and understand your fears, then conquer them. The Cardinal signs must be sure not to simply run from those fears instead.

Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces will find that change is more easy for them to integrate and should feel less triggered by this meteor shower. If that’s you, then don’t stress it! Just enjoy the potential sights.

No matter what sign you are, remember that astrology is only an energetic weather forecast, showing you what energy is coming your way. You have the power of free will, and the power to decide how you will use that energy. Happy sword-sharpening!