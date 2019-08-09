The Perseid Meteor Shower Is About to Peak As Spectacularly As That Mean Girl From Your High School

Scroll To See More Images

Every year, the Perseid Meteor Shower shoots meteors across the sky—like sparkly, giant space-meatballs. This phenomenon happens from July 17 to August 24 each year, which is something you can take to the bank, babies. This year of Our Suffering 2019, around August 11 through the 13, these showers will hit their peak. Like most relationships, the Perseids like to build up slowly, reach their peak, and then abruptly end. These meteors will be most visible to the Northern Hemisphere (unless you have super good eyesight, in which case, good for you).

This particular meteor shower is called the Perseids because they hail from the constellation of Perseus. That’s the dude who murdered Medusa and then used her severed head to save Andromeda from an angry sea snake/monster situation and, coincidentally, marrying her uncle. (Now that, my dudes, is a spicy meatball.)

Now, what does the Perseid Meteor Shower mean for the zodiac signs? Astrologically, this event is an annual reminder to confront conflicts head-on in our personal life—as well as within the larger contexts of our families, friends, communities and, of course, the world. Avoidance or refusing to acknowledge deep-rooted societal issues can be just as damaging as actually being the oppressor. Stand up for what you believe is right. It’s OK to start small and focus on what’s in your locus of control. But let that be just it—a starting point. Go bigger. Like Perseus, challenge the weird shit that happens in this world because if you can trust anyone in this life, I want it to be yourself.

We are all just tiny, microscopic space meatballs trying to find love and acceptance and an ergonomic desk chair that isn’t ugly as sin or $300. And that’s just the beginning. Meteor showers show us that so much is possible if we stretch and try. If we confront fear and adversity—and just plain being uncomfortable—in a responsible way.

Here’s how the Perseid Meteor Shower will affect each sign.

Aries –

Now is the time to invest in your craft, Aries, whatever that might be. And by invest, I mean financially, emotionally, and time-wise. Throwing money at problems you wanna solve or a skill you want to acquire is nice, but you need to put all of your efforts together in one general direction. It’s scary to try something new, or reach a new level in your craft or job. But you’re ready for the challenge.

Taurus –

You love your independence, and this Perseid period will be bringing that to the forefront of your consciousness. As you work towards more freedom and control, drop the ideas and things that bore you. While this may shock some of your friends or families, finding your spark means saying no. It’s okay (expected, actually) to change.



Gemini –

As always, duality is a constant in your life. Expect to yearn for freedom while simultaneously focusing on home renovations or updating your space. While you’re not completely sure you know what you want, ideas and plans are starting to take form. They may change, but follow where they take you for now. Change is inevitable and not something to fear.

Cancer –

The full moon in Aquarius will have you questioning some world views that you’ve held near and dear to your heart, Cancer. Keep your heart open, and invite yourself to challenge your big ideas on love, identity, hard work, and purpose. So often we hold onto these ideas that we’ve formed earlier in our lives that no longer hold true. Unclench your fists, and allow space for yourself to grow—even if it means admitting that you’re wrong.

Leo –

Happy Birthday, Leo. While the heightened drama around this time can lead to some fun times and even bonding with your friends and family—it’ll be easier than ever for situations to escalate and gossip to fester. Small things that don’t really matter—like a throwaway comment—may get exaggerated. Be your usual, charming self and try not to take anything too seriously. Embrace the good and the bad as best you can and eat LOTS of cake.



Virgo –

During this Perseids shower, connect with your past. Whether it be looking at old pictures or connecting with a longtime friend, this perspective will help you move forward. Near the end of the month on August 23, the sun will move into Virgo. This will be a great time for your skills to shine, and the other signs will definitely be feeling its pragmatic effects.



Libra –

You should be experiencing an awesome state of flow where everything seems to be going well, no major issues, etc. Hooray! Party it up, and don’t be afraid of spending time making social connections. But your intellect is just as important as your looks. And with all the charisma you’re putting out, make sure people understand that. If they don’t—thank u, next.

Scorpio –

It’s not easy letting people in, and this meteor shower will make you face this conflict head-on! Like Medusa! This could be a conflict with a romantic partner or with family. The best way out is through, so try and articulate what the issue is or your idea to solve/work on it. With your dedication and firm boundaries, you will be able to tackle whatever comes.

Sagittarius –

Your ruling planet Uranus is going OFF currently, which can lead to increased confidence (yay), but also a restless urge for flexibility and freedom. This could be a good thing, helping you focus on your entrepreneurial skills, but it can also lead to recklessness that will have you cleaning up the wreckage of impulsive decisions. The difference between the two can often be razor-thin. If you’re not sure, sleep on it. And make sure you’re willing to deal with the consequences either way.

Capricorn –

Very rarely do people question your intentions or words, trustworthy Capricorn. This may change as Mercury in Leo leads to unexpected discussions and questions. Try not to shut down and ask for additional time or clarification for big decisions. Above all, stick to your values and non-negotiables. You don’t have to give up yourself to save other people.



Aquarius –

It’s a busy time for you, Aquarius, as your ruling planet Uranus goes retrograde on August 11. This retrograde will bring more internal changes and conflict, rather than the environmental/technology issues that are associated with Mercury Retrograde. On August 15, we’ll be experiencing a Full Moon in Aquarius, which can also lead to heightened emotional states. Take care of your mental health and hold off on major decisions until things clear up.



Your ruling planet Jupiter will help you in your career during this meteor shower, as well as increase your wealth or material goods. That’s pretty dope. It’s also a great time for you to put yourself out there. You’re a sign that really values emotional honesty, which can lead to deep connections and potential lovers this month. Enjoy the bounty, babes.

As always, check your rising (and moon!) sign. Keep what resonates, and let the rest drift off like space garbage.