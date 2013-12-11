Insider Holiday Wish List: StyleCaster’s Perrie Samotin

Shopping for the perfect holiday gift can be a challenge of epic proportion, especially when it comes to buying for those types of people who shop all year round (ahem, us!). To help filter through a sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate holiday wish lists that spell out exactly what they want this year.
First up: Our own Senior Editor Perrie Samotin, who spills on her holiday must-haves—from the extravagant (a colored MSGM fur jacket) to the accessible (a super-cute silver palm tree charm) and plenty in between!
Paris vs. New York 'La Romantique' Print, $50; at Society 6
"I've been a fan of Paris-based graphic designer Vahram Muratyan’s sketch-a-day blog "Paris Versus New York" for some time, and the charming book that followed. Not familiar? Essentially, Muratyan juxtaposes iconography of each city, with razor-sharp, endearingly familiar, insightful, clichéd and witty sketches. I adore this colorful print of Amelie vs. Carrie, dubbed 'La Romantique.'"
Jonathan Adler 'No Wire Hangers' Needlepoint Throw Pillow, $165; at Jonathan Adler
"As a self-proclaimed lover of all things camp and kitsch, this amazing pillow—based on the infamous line from 1981 movie "Mommy Dearest" needs to be mine!"
Kate Spade Saturday Top-Handle Utility Bag in Black Star Cluster, $165; at Kate Spade Saturday
"Every piece in Spade's Saturday line is cuter than the next, and this bag is something I'd use daily!"
Tiffany Sterling Silver Palm Tree Charm, $125; at Tiffany
"I'm not a huge jewelry person, but I'm in love with this dainty palm tree charm—I'd add a silver chain and wear it around my neck."
MSGM Cropped Fur Jacket, $1,319; at Farfetch
"I've been searching for the perfect multicolor fur jacket and this one—though pricey—is a stunner."
Charlotte Olympia Pisces Suede Loafer, $695; at Net-a-Porter
"Fashion with a sense of humor is something I've always been drawn to, which is why I'm drawn to Charlotte Olympia shoes. These chic loafers are a bit of a splurge, but they're definitely high on my list—I'd wear them with everything from jeans to dresses! And yes, I'm a Pisces!"
Silk-Lined Leather Opera Gloves, $165; at Saks Fifth Avenue
"I've been after a pair of tight leather elbow-length gloves for a while now, both to wear under coats that have cropped sleeves, and to rock on their own with a cocktail dress this season—daring, but I'm willing to try it!"