No Boyfriend? Here Are 7 Surprising Perks of Being Single

Despite what rom-coms would have us believe, living the single life isn’t always a cakewalk. It can be especially frustrating when all of your friends start getting engaged (and giving you minute-by-minute social media updates), when you get too many concerned looks from your family when you show up to a holiday without a steady boyfriend, and let’s not even get started on all the statistics that show couples often lead more healthy, love-filled lives.

However, there’s more to being boyfriend-less than just the downmsides. In fact there are actually some undeniable perks to being single, so we’ve rounded up some little known (study-backed) benefits of swinging solo that will have you rejoicing over your hiatus from the dating pool.