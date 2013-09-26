No Boyfriend? Here Are 7 Surprising Perks of Being Single

Despite what rom-coms would have us believe, living the single life isn’t always a cakewalk. It can be especially frustrating when all of your friends start getting engaged (and giving you minute-by-minute social media updates), when you get too many concerned looks from your family when you show up to a holiday without a steady boyfriend, and let’s not even get started on all the statistics that show couples often lead more healthy, love-filled lives.
However, there’s more to being boyfriend-less than just the downmsides. In fact there are actually some undeniable perks to being single, so we’ve rounded up some little known (study-backed) benefits of swinging solo that will have you rejoicing over your hiatus from the dating pool.
1. You Stay Trim and fit.
When we get comfortable in our relationships, we tend to get a little too comfortable in our diets. In a UK study, 62% of couples surveyed said they gained weight after committing to a serious relationship. Guess all those dinner dates and TV nights pack on the pounds.
2. You have a healthier social life.
We’ve all had that one friend who ditched you for her newly-nabbed significant other. Annoying, right? Well, it turns out you may be better off unattached. It’s no secret that couples can have a hard time making new friends and research shows that married people are less attentive to their family, friends and neighbors. In fact, in a Journal of Marriage and Family study published last year, researchers found that both men and women spent less time with friends and family than they did when they were single.
3. You’re less likely to drink.
You might be surprised to hear that you’re more likely to drink alcohol married than you are solo. At least, that’s what one study claims: married women consumed more drinks than long-term divorced or recently widowed women.
