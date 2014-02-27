10 Perforated Leather Pieces To Shop Now

We firmly believe that the beauty of something often lies in the smallest details and when it comes to this season’s leather trend, that statement has never been more fitting. Whether it’s pierced or laser cut, perforated leather in neutral hues is making a big statement.

Designers such as Vince, Michael Kors, and Rag & Bone are using the intricate detail on everything from apparel to accessories, and while the trend is mostly seen on expensive designer pieces, there are plenty of affordable faux-leather options available too.

Click through for 10 edgy and totally cool perforated leather picks – real or faux.