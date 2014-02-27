StyleCaster
10 Perforated Leather Pieces To Shop Now

Sarah Barnes
by
We firmly believe that the beauty of something often lies in the smallest details and when it comes to this season’s leather trend, that statement has never been more fitting. Whether it’s pierced or laser cut, perforated leather in neutral hues is making a big statement.

MORE: The Secret to Washing Leather Pants

Designers such as Vince, Michael Kors, and Rag & Bone are using the intricate detail on everything from apparel to accessories, and while the trend is mostly seen on expensive designer pieces, there are plenty of affordable faux-leather options available too.

Click through for 10 edgy and totally cool perforated leather picks – real or faux.

1 of 10

Perforated Ankle Boot, $225; at Michael Kors

Belen Jacket, $120; at BB Dakota

Perforated Leather Skirt, $595; at Vince

Alexa Tote, $98; at Danielle Nicole

Five Station Necklace, $75; at House of Harlow 1960

Perforated Leather Top, $83.60; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Bleeker Clutch, $218; at Coach

Rag & Bone Perforated Leather Shorts, $440; at Bloomingdales

Perforated Faux Leather Dress, $149.50; at Calvin Klein

Perforated Faux Leather Tee, $68; at Nordstrom

