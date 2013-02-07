Want: A Perfectly Pink Pajama-Style Silk Blouse

What: A silky crepe-de-chine button down in pale peach with a pop of pink piping along the collar, placket and cuffs.

Why: The pajama shirt trend is tough to pull off without looking like you literally rolled out of bed and shuffled to the office. This peachy-keen blouse offers pajama-shirt styling, but feels more grown-up than most iterations with a slim silhouette and seams along the bust for an ultra-flattering fit. As an added bonus, the pop of pink adds personality without overwhelming an outfit.

How: We’d tone down the pink at the office with a deep navy cardigan and a pair of cuffed white jeans and ankle boots. A floral-printed pencil skirt and pointy pumps would make a winning combination during a chic evening out, and for an editorial touch, we’d add a crisp blazer Silk Blouse over the shoulders.

Tipped Boy Shirt; $118 at J.Crew.