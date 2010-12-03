Perfection By Oh Land: An Exclusive, Accoustic Performance (VIDEO)

Copenhagen native Oh Land, ne Nanna land Fabricius is a total stunner but what’s really magical about her is her way on about 100 instruments and quirky love songs that will have you making play lists on your iPod in her honor. In the first line of this exclusive of her song Perfection she asks, “Who would have thought that I could have conquered your heart?” She may just be talking to about a million fans who just haven’t heard her yet. Catch the acoustic performance filmed at Pete’s Candy Shop in Brooklyn in the vid.

Get to know Oh Land a little better in StyleCaster’s video interview.

