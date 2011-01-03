StyleCaster
Perfect Winter Sweaters: Cute And Cropped

Kerry Pieri
I like to think of myself as a fairly even keeled individual who understands and embraces the concept of balance and moderation. Sometimes, though, something grabs hold and I become like a crazy cat lady, only, you know, I collect something in fashion rather than cats (ew).

Past obsessions: vintage fur jackets, maxi skirts, leather jackets, black booties, wide leg denim, nude lip gloss my collections of said items boarders on worrisome. Historically, these items have had surprising staying power.

Current fixation: cropped sweaters. It’s only just begun, and I’m going to try and keep it contained and buy only, maybe, three great ones that will last for seasons to come. Think cashmere to pair with said maxi skirts and anything high waisted.

I just thought, if I’m obsessed, maybe you are too? Click through to join the revolution.

1 of 16

A cropped bit of what's to come...

Carven wool sweater, $198, at Net-a-Porter

Edun black cropped sweater, $180, at Net-a-Porter

Carin Wester Cropped Sweater In Mohair With Cuff Detail, $132.75, at asos

Topshop ribbed sweater, $80, at Topshop

Topshop striped cropped sweater, $70, at Topshop

Line Finn Cashmere Sweater in Charcoal, $199, at Singer22

3.1 Phillip Lim basketweave sweater, $350, at Shopbop

C&C California striped cropped sweater, $115.50, at Shopbop

Vince cashmere crop, $240, at Revolve Clothing

Forever 21 cropped cream sweater, $24.90, at Forever 21

Aeropostale striped crop, $49.50, at Aeropostale

Rag & Bone mohair sweater, $645, at Net-a-Porter

Leith Crop Cashmere Sweater, $149.90, at Nordstrom

asos blue sweater, $44.82, at asos

Delia's cropped sweater, $14.50, at Delia's

