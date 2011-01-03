Perfect Winter Sweaters: Cute And Cropped

I like to think of myself as a fairly even keeled individual who understands and embraces the concept of balance and moderation. Sometimes, though, something grabs hold and I become like a crazy cat lady, only, you know, I collect something in fashion rather than cats (ew).

Past obsessions: vintage fur jackets, maxi skirts, leather jackets, black booties, wide leg denim, nude lip gloss my collections of said items boarders on worrisome. Historically, these items have had surprising staying power.

Current fixation: cropped sweaters. It’s only just begun, and I’m going to try and keep it contained and buy only, maybe, three great ones that will last for seasons to come. Think cashmere to pair with said maxi skirts and anything high waisted.

I just thought, if I’m obsessed, maybe you are too? Click through to join the revolution.