New Line of White Shirts Uses Your Bra Size To Create The Perfect Fit

(Photos by Alex Beauchesne)

As anyone who’s searched for the perfect button-down shirt knows that finding one that fits without pulling, tucking, and wrinkling is cause for a toast.

That’s why InStyle decided to make one—well, actually, three—themselves as part of the magazine’s new line, InStyle essentials!

And talk about fit: Forget about dress size and pulling and tugging at the bustline (we’re sure the photo to the right looks familiar!) these shirts use bra sizing—from 32B up to 40H. The patented Triofit technology used in the design allows the bust area to increase without the whole shirt getting bigger.

Above, from left to right:

The Classic: Wear this anytime, anywhere, with anything. It fits close to the body and has a longer back hem so it stays put when tucked.

The Bow: Lean on this for a polished work look under a cardi or blazer, or by itself. If you want to shake it up, tie a simple knot and leave the ends hanging.

The Tunic: Your new weekend staple, it’s looser than the other styles and cut longer so you can throw it on over leggings or skinnies and feel covered.

To buy: $60/each; shopinstyleessentials.com.

