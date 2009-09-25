The Perfect Wedge Boot for only $109

Object Of Desire

Jeffrey Campbell 99 wedge bootie, $109, at revolveclothing.com

Reason #1

The fashion world is up in arms over these Acne wedges, but at $600 and sold out nearly everywhere, that’s probably not going to happen.

Reason #2

Jeffrey Campbell did what he does best with this pair– takes shoes we love and makes them a bit more reasonable both in price and wearability.

Reason #3

These really are the perfect shoe for fall and then winter. For now, wear them with socks and cutoffs, then when the temperature dips, pair them with opaque tights and a cozy sweater dress. If you haven’t guessed, these shoes are pretty trendy.