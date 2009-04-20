Perfect Summer Bags

I don’t know if it has to do with all the cute girls with a bohemian bent at Coachella, or the fact that it reached a sunny 75 degrees in NYC this weekend causing me to break out my floor-length Vena Cava maxi-dress for the first time in seven months, but I’ve recently started pondering what bag I’ll be carrying this season in the sweltering days of summer.

I don’t know about anyone else, but after this long and record-breakingly depressing winter (between the tanking economy and frigid weather, it’s a miracle we all got out alive), I’m ready for a summer ‘o fun filled with lazy days in the park, beach weekends, icy, fruity alcoholic beverages, outdoor concerts, and many boho ensembles inspired by the Summer of Love. What can I say? I’m in the mood.

Thus, my bag aesthetic of choice is leaning towards the long-strapped, crosss-body shapes that go perfectly with baggy boyfriend jeans, long vests, and the aforementioned floral maxi dresses. Here, my top picks for the elusive summer bag–one that you can tote to work and then sling across your chest for an impromptu concert in the park. I’m feeling a memorable summer coming on. What about you?

Clockwise from left to right: Antik Batik small brea bag, $276, at lagarconne.com; Marc Jacobs Memphis Robert Debbie bag, $995, at barneys.com; Genevieve Jones Kate fringe bag, $938, at Beyond 7, call 646-619-6857 for more info; Tila March pouch bag in suede, $532, at colette.fr

