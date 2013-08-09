Want: The Perfect Pair of Skinny Jeans To Flatter Any Figure

What: The perfect pair of skinny jeans in deep blue-black that contour to every curve of your body.

Why: This pair of jeans is crafted specifically for the purpose of fitting different body types, with more give in the hip area and a snug fit around the waist band to accent curves. Plus, the super dark blue tint is chic and timeless.

How: As you’re gearing up to stock your closet for fall, imagine these with a billowy blouse, a simple white tee, an oversize chunky knit, or even a neon sweater for extra contrast.

Contour Skinny Jean, $180; at G-Star Denim