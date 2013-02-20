Want: The perfect shrunken sweatshirt (yes, we found it!)

What: A shrunken sweatshirt cut in thick reverse terrycloth.

Why: We never thought we’d live to see the day when athletic-style sweatshirts became work appropriate, but now that it’s here, we’re embracing the comfy trend with both (terrycloth-clad) arms. This dark navy number from Everlane—a west coast based e-commerce shop specializing in gorgeously crafted basics—is a shrunken version of the brand’s men’s style, and is made from an ultra-soft reverse terry material.

How: To elevate this casual closet staple for work, we’d pair it with a short skirt and ankle boots, or a pair of cropped trousers and a chunky heels. For a lazy weekend around the neighborhood, we’d stick to Americana classics and pair the sweatshirt with staples like boyfriend-style jeans or chinos, a pair of plain white Superga sneakers, and a cool cross-body bag.

Men’s French Terry Sweatshirt; $45 at Everlane.