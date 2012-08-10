Want: The Perfect Printed Bikini From Suno

There are fewer and fewer weekends remaining this summer, and fewer and fewer excuses to break out a cheery bikini and make it a beach day.

Take advantage of these precious remaining August weekends to really go bold with your swimwear, and honestly, you can’t do better than this retro-inspired suit from New York-based label Suno. The brand is known for its delightfully eclectic prints — sourced from all over the world — and the combination here of bold tropical florals and a tight abstract is just stunning. Best of all, the silhouette ensures you’ll look chic on the sand without looking too exposed. Did we mention the top would look amazing paired with some denim cut-offs for an after-beach drink outdoors?

Suno corset halter bikini top and high-waist bikini bottom, both $119 (formerly $171) at sunony.com