The Perfect Pot From Our Place Is On Sale For The Very First Time—Save 25% Now

We’re still days out from it, but this Black Friday 2021 is already one for the record books. Stores like Amazon and Nordstrom have been having weeks-long sales for the occasion, but this latest deal has us standing mouths ajar. The reason why? Our Place just put its brand new Perfect Pot on sale for the very first time (and without warning!!). See, we already knew that the kitchenware brand was having an incredible sale that knocked the prices of some of its famous cookware down by a whopping $125, but up until this very moment, it didn’t include the Dutch oven of our dreams.

Made with the same nonstick surface that made the brand’s Always Pan so famous, the Perfect Pot is just as versatile. With it, you can do everything from boiling to frying. Not to mention, it can also be placed in the oven and act as a roasting rack. This is the kind of cookware that can replace skillets, air fryers, baking racks, steamers, and so much more. Think of all the space you’ll be saving when you have this does-it-all item.

Usually $165, you can shop this must-have on sale now for 25% off and save $40.

Perfect Pot

You get all the functionality listed above, plus some other major perks with this pot. See, the stellar material from which it’s made ensures that whatever you’re cooking—meat, veggies, etc.— will be cooked evenly and precisely. It’s a fool-proof way to whipping up the meal of your dreams without having to stand around and stare at it to make sure everything’s going according to plan.

Unlike other Dutch ovens, the Perfect Pot is extremely lightweight (just 4.5 pounds) and comes with accessories that are free with your purchase. When you get this post, you’ll also get a self-basting lid that has a built-in steamer, a roasting and steaming rack, and a patent-pending spoon.

Does it hold up to the name? Well, 771 shoppers have reviewed this pot, and it somehow has maintained a perfect rating. Scroll through the reviews, and you’ll find rave one after rave one imploring other shoppers to buy the pot that changed their life.

“This pot is Perfect,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Every time I take it down from the shelf I am amazed at how light it is. Nothing sticks, EVER! The ease with learning to cook at a lower temp, was easy. Remember to read all the information that comes in each package, it is all very important. All the colors are beautiful and I’m sure you will find one (or 2 3 4….) that you will love. And wonder why you didn’t buy them sooner.”

Now, excuse us while we go add this Perfect Pot to cart before it sells out.