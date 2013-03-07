Want: A Perfectly Structured Pastel Coat Just In Time For Spring

What: A light spring coat by Zara featuring strong shoulders and a rounded collar.

Why: We’re all about pastels for the upcoming season, which is why this sorbet orange color serves as the ideal shade. Plus, this coat is light enough to act as the ultimate transition piece from winter to spring—perfect for those chilly days that aren’t quite cold enough for a heavy-duty option.

How: Whether you pair this coat with a simple tee and jeans look for the warmer days or wear it with a knitted sweater and ankle booties for the cooler ones, its chic details and classic shape make it a breeze to throw over any outfits in need of some major pops of color.

Coat with Gathering on the Shoulder, $159; at Zara