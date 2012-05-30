StyleCaster
Gilt Editor’s Perfect Outfit: Paris by Way of LA

Melissa Liebling-Goldberg
by
Melissa Liebling-Goldberg is the Editorial Director, Women’s at Gilt.com, and has previously worked at People Style Watch and Teen Vogue, so she’s an expert when it comes to must-have looks and jet-set style. Here, she weighs in on her top outfit for the week. 

If there is a certain sexy undone quality to the way Parisian women dress and a certain easy sex appeal of the L.A. girl, then Kate Bosworth manages to combine them both with a dash of her own style. That’s why she’s our inspiration for The Perfect Outfit this week.

Start with a lightweight sweater in linen, cotton, or thin cashmere — which keeps away the desert chill at night but is still wearable in the heat of a day — and pair with a faded denim mini or cut-offs.

While sandals are certainly summery, nothing adds instant cool factor to an outfit quite like a slouchy, low bootie. The look you’re going for is more a nod to Isabel Marant and her now-famous “Dicker” bootie than Uggs with minis.  Add an easy neutral bag that can go with anything and stack up your colorful and gleaming friendship bracelets.

With this outfit, you’re ready for a day of shopping, lunch and cocktails outside, whether you’re on Robertson Boulevard, the Champs de l’Elysée or even Madison Avenue.

Shop The Perfect Outfit on Gilt.com: Summer Knits, Breezy Booties, Friendship Bracelets and More on Gilt.com starting at 9pm EST on May 30!

Combine a lightweight sweater and faded denim for the perfect balance of Parisian chic and LA cool.

Nothing says Parisian elegance and effortless sex appeal like a simple lightweight sweater.

Rich and Skinny
Bikini Cropped Jean
$79 Gilt / Original $192

Sea Bleu
Karina Linen Short Sleeve Crewneck
$59 Gilt / Original $121

Slouchy booties add an instant air of style.

Maiden Lane
Simple Bootie
$99 Gilt / Original $195

A neutral bag paired with a colourful mix of bracelets will take you all the way through the day and into the night.

Pour La Victoire
Nantucket Shopper Tote
$139 Gilt / Original $248

Faded denim keeps the look classic and laid back.

Chan Luu
Neon Chain & Crystal Wrap Bracelets
$94 Gilt / Original $180

