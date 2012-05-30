Gilt Editor’s Perfect Outfit: Paris by Way of LA

Melissa Liebling-Goldberg is the Editorial Director, Women’s at Gilt.com, and has previously worked at People Style Watch and Teen Vogue, so she’s an expert when it comes to must-have looks and jet-set style. Here, she weighs in on her top outfit for the week.

If there is a certain sexy undone quality to the way Parisian women dress and a certain easy sex appeal of the L.A. girl, then Kate Bosworth manages to combine them both with a dash of her own style. That’s why she’s our inspiration for The Perfect Outfit this week.

Start with a lightweight sweater in linen, cotton, or thin cashmere — which keeps away the desert chill at night but is still wearable in the heat of a day — and pair with a faded denim mini or cut-offs.

While sandals are certainly summery, nothing adds instant cool factor to an outfit quite like a slouchy, low bootie. The look you’re going for is more a nod to Isabel Marant and her now-famous “Dicker” bootie than Uggs with minis. Add an easy neutral bag that can go with anything and stack up your colorful and gleaming friendship bracelets.

With this outfit, you’re ready for a day of shopping, lunch and cocktails outside, whether you’re on Robertson Boulevard, the Champs de l’Elysée or even Madison Avenue.

