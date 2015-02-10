5 Perfect NYFW Outfits Styled by the Spicy Stiletto

New York Fashion Week is two days away, so—to get you inspired—we caught up with fashion blogger Serena Goh of The Spicy Stiletto and had her style 5 amazing head-t0-toe outfits with shoes and pieces from Brazilian Footwear, some of which are sneak peeks from the brand’s upcoming FW 2015 collection! We also chatted about her NYFW styling tips and what she looks forward to during the big week.

How would you describe your NYFW February style?

It’s all about warmth and comfort. I tend to gravitate toward single statement pieces since they elevate my everyday style.

What are your favorite styling secrets or tricks?

My style secret is always adding at least one statement piece to otherwise streamlined outfits.

What will you be doing this Fashion Week?

I’ll be attending a number of shows this fashion week, and managing a few additional projects that I’ve been working on.

What are you most looking forward to?

I’m most looking forward to seeing and supporting some emerging designers, as well as visiting with friends who I only get to see during fashion weeks.

Check out all the looks in the slideshow above and let us know which looks are your favorite!

Production Director: Samantha Lim

Producer: Drew Tillman

Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard

Clothing & Shoes: Brazilian Footwear (Cristófoli, Schutz Shoes, Carrano Shoes, Capodarte, Dumond, Uma, Cecilia Prado)

For more information about our relationship with Brazilian Footwear click here: cmp.ly/3