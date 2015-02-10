StyleCaster
5 Perfect NYFW Outfits Styled by the Spicy Stiletto

5 Perfect NYFW Outfits Styled by the Spicy Stiletto

Drew Tillman
by
5 Perfect NYFW Outfits Styled by the Spicy Stiletto
10 Start slideshow

New York Fashion Week is two days away, so—to get you inspired—we caught up with fashion blogger Serena Goh of The Spicy Stiletto and had her style 5 amazing head-t0-toe outfits with shoes and pieces from Brazilian Footwear, some of which are sneak peeks from the brand’s upcoming FW 2015 collection! We also chatted about her NYFW styling tips and what she looks forward to during the big week.

How would you describe your NYFW February style?

It’s all about warmth and comfort.  I tend to gravitate toward single statement pieces since they elevate my everyday style.

What are your favorite styling secrets or tricks?

My style secret is always adding at least one statement piece to otherwise streamlined outfits.

What will you be doing this Fashion Week?

I’ll be attending a number of shows this fashion week, and managing a few additional projects that I’ve been working on.

What are you most looking forward to?

I’m most looking forward to seeing and supporting some emerging designers, as well as visiting with friends who I only get to see during fashion weeks.

Check out all the looks in the slideshow above and let us know which looks are your favorite!

Production Director: Samantha Lim
Producer: Drew Tillman
Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard
Clothing & Shoes: Brazilian Footwear (Cristófoli, Schutz Shoes, Carrano Shoes, Capodarte, DumondUma, Cecilia Prado)

For more information about our relationship with Brazilian Footwear click here: cmp.ly/3

1 of 10

"Add a print over a crisp white on white ensemble to add some definition."

Wardrobe: UMA Trousers, ASOS Coat, Schutz Gilberta Shoes

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

Wardrobe: UMA Trousers, Schutz Gilberta Shoes

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

"Play around with texture to change up the usual monochromatic look."

Wardrobe: Cecilia Prado Vest, Cut25 Pants by Yigal Azrouel, Schutz Shoes

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

Wardrobe: Schutz Shoes

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

"Balance out a busy outfit with a wardrobe basics-- solid dusters or leather jackets are fail-proof."

Wardrobe: Cecilia Prado Skirt/Top, Kooples Leather Jacket, Capodarte Embellished Bootie

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

Wardrobe: Cecilia Prado Skirt/TopCapodarte Embellished Bootie

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

"Use a printed bomber as a scarf."

Wardrobe: Cecilia Prado Floral Jacket, ASOS Sweater, Dumond Cut-Out Flats

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

Wardrobe: Dumond Cut-Out Flats

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

"Belt your top to bring in an oversized look."

Wardrobe: UMA Top, Weekday Trousers, Cristofoli Studded Slip On

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

Wardrobe: Cristofoli Studded Slip On

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard for StyleCaster

