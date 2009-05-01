Object Of Desire

The perfect mint julep, recipe at epicurious.com

Reason #1

The Kentucky Derby is just around the corner and there’s no better way to celebrate the race than with the most iconic Southern drink, the mint julep.

Reason #2

The mixologists over at epicurious.com have a recipe simple enough for anyone to master. 1 scant ounce minted simple syrup, 2 cups crushed ice, 2 ounces bourbon (such as Woodford Reserve), Fresh mint sprig, for garnish.To highball glass or silver Julep cup, add minted simple syrup, then 1 cup crushed ice, bourbon, and splash of water. Add enough of remaining ice to almost fill glass. Stir well and garnish with mint sprig.

Reason #3

You may not be at Churchill Downs this weekend, but don’t let that stop you from wearing a big hat.