‘The Perfect Match’ Cast Includes Ex-Contestants From 8 Netflix Reality Shows—See Where They’re From

Scroll To See More Images

No one knows love and drama better than The Perfect Match cast. The Perfect Match, which premiered its first season on Netflix on February, 14, 2023, is a reality TV dating show that pairs contestants from eight differrent Netflix reality TV shows, including Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

The show is hosted by Nick Lachey—who also hosts Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum—and sees 10 former Netflix reality TV contestants move into a villa in a tropical location, where they date each other in the hopes of finding their perfect match. Each week, contestants who don’t have a match are eliminated as new contestants arrive at the villa to try to break up couples and find a match of their own. In the end, the couple voted by the eliminated contestants as the perfect match are named the winners and receive a cash prize.

“It’s a show full of love and drama and conflict and strategy and gameplay,” The Perfect Match executive producer Chris Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “Different people come in with different motivations; different people come in with different emotional baggage. There’s certainly no stated intent in this show that there is a specific goal. It’s very reflective of where they are in their lives, and they might just be looking for somebody to spend the summer with, or have a fling with — or maybe they are looking for someone who’s a life partner. It’s really up to them to figure out what their own perfect match is.”

He continued, “Obviously, Valentine’s Day is a holiday that’s rife with symbolism about love. We’re all into the new year, and we’re thinking about our lives and our partners, or lack of partners. These shows are incredibly enjoyable at any time of the year, but I love that we get to see a show like Perfect Match come out on Valentine’s Day.”

So who’s in The Perfect Match cast? Read on for the contestants in The Perfect Match cast and which Netflix reality TV show you’ve seen them on before.

Who’s in The Perfect Match cast?

Who’s in The Perfect Match cast? Meet The Perfect Match season 1 contestants and see which Netflix reality television show they came from.

Francesca Farago

Original show: Too Hot to Handle, Season 1

Francesca Farago is a 30-year-old from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 1, where she dated Harry Jowsey, a 25-year-old from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Both Francesca and Harry made it to the finale of Too Hot to Handle season 1 and received a $7,500 prize as two of the 10 winners. Francesca was also on Too Hot to Handle season 1 with Chloe Veitch, a 23-year-old from Essex, England, who also is a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1. Francesca also starred on the Love Is Blind season 1’s “After the Altar” special, where she dated Damian Powers, a 31-year-old from Heidelberg, Germany.

Dom Gabriel

Original Show: The Mole, Season 6

Dom Gabriel is a 30-year-old from Toronto, Canada. He was originally a contestant on The Mole season 6, where he was eliminated in episode four. Dom listed his job on The Mole as a “Heavy Machine Operator.” Dom was also on The Mole with William Richardson, a 30-year-old from Henderson, Nevada, who was also the winner of season 6.

Joey Sasso

Original Show: The Circle, Season 1

Joey Sasso is a 29-year-old from Rochester, New York. He was originally a contestant on The Circle season 1, which he played as himself and won.

Kariselle Snow

Original Show: Sexy Beasts, Season 1

Kariselle Snow is a 27-year-old from East Hanover, New Jersey. She was originally a contestant on Sexy Beasts season 1, where she dressed as a panda.

Shayne Jansen

Original Show: Love Is Blind, Season 2

Shayne Jansen is a 33-year-old from Chicago, Illinois. He was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 2, where he dated and got engaged to Natalie Lee, a 30-year-old also from Chicago, Illinois. Shayne listed his job on Love Is Blind season 2 as a “Realtor.” Natalie broke up with Shayne at their wedding at the Love Is Blind season 2 finale. Shayne was also a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2’s “After the Altar” special.

Ines Tazi

Original Show: The Circle France, Season 1

Ines Tazi is a 26-year-old from London, England. She was originally a contestant on The Circle France season 1, where she played as herself and was eliminated in episode nine.

Nick Uhlenhuth

Original show: The Circle, Season 3

Nick Uhlenhuth is a 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky. He was originally a contestant on The Circle season 3, where he was eliminated in fifth place in the finale. Nick played as himself and as a ghost hunter named “Vince.”

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frer

Original show: Selling Tampa, Season 1

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frer is a 28-year-old from Tampa, Florida. She was originally a cast member on Selling Tampa season 1. Anne-Marie was on Selling Tampa season 1 with Colony Reeves, a 31-year-old from Tampa, Florida, who is also a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1.

Savannah Palacio

Original Show: The Circle, Season 2

Savannah Palacio is a 26-year-old from Los Angeles, California. She was originally a contestant on The Circle season 2, where she was eliminated in episode 4.

Zay Wilson

Original Show: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Season 1

Zay Wilson is a 27-year-old from Austin, Texas. He was originally a cast member on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1, where he was engaged to Rae Williams, a 26-year-old also from Austin, Texas, whom he broke up with. On The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Zay also dated Shanique Imari, a 24-year-old from Jamaica, whom he also broke up with.

Chase DeMoor

Original Show: Too Hot to Handle, Season 2

Chase DeMoor is a 26-year-old from Seattle, Washington. He was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 2, where he dated Tabitha Clifft, a 24-year-old from London, England.

Georgia Hassarati

Original Show: Too Hot to Handle, Season 3

Georgia Hassarati is a 26-year-old from Brisbane, Australia. She was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 3, which she came in third place. Off camera, Georgia also dated Harry Jowsey, a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 1, who also dated Francesca Farago, another contestant on The Perfect Match season 1.

Izzy Fairthorne

Original Show: Too Hot to Handle, Season 3

Izzy Fairthorne is a 22-year-old from Manchester, England. She was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 3, where she dated Jackson Mawhinney, a 29-year-old from London, England, and was a finalist.

Damian Powers

Original Show: Love Is Blind, Season 1

Damian Powers is a 31-year-old from Heidelberg, Germany. He was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 1, where he dated and got engaged to Giannina Gibelli, a 25-year-old from Caracas, Venezuela. Damian listed his job on Love Is Blind season 1 as a “General Manager.” Damian broke up with Giannina at their wedding in the Love Is Blind season 1 finale. In Love Is Blind season 1’s “After the Altar” special, Damian and Giannina revealed they were back together before later breaking up again off camera.

Bartise Bowden

Original Show: Love Is Blind, Season 3

Bartise Bowden is a 27-year-old from San Antonio, Texas. He was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 1, where he dated and got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez, a 33-year-old from Temple, Texas. Bartise listed his job on Love Is Blind season 3 as an “Accountant.” Bartise broke up with Nancy at their wedding in the Love Is Blind season 3 finale.

In an interview with StyleCaster before the Love Is Blind season 3 “After the Altar” special in February 2023, Nancy revealed that she and Bartise were “not friends.” “We’re not friends. It’s been a long time. Putting myself first and knowing I want to make the best decisions with intention, there are people, not just him, in my life I’ve had to weed out,” she said. “A lot of that, too, is helping me in my dating world. Because if you’re not aligning with what I have to offer or you’re not bringing something to the table, what’s something that’s going to better me as a person or in our relationship? I’m sorry, you need to step to the side and I’m gonna keep swiping right until I find somebody who can truly value who I am.”

She continued, “But most importantly, they need to know where they’re at. It makes it so much easier to create friendships and relationships with people who are currently healing, currently working on themselves. Because when people are completely unaware, or they don’t know what their actions are doing to other people, and they don’t realize that they’re hurting others, that’s a them problem. I don’t need that in my life. We need you to step aside. The last two years, I have been making room in my life and my heart and my brain space. I’ve been making space for people who have truly loved me for who I am and have cherished that and will help me to be a better Nancy than I already am.”

Chloe Veitch

Original Show: Too Hot to Handle, Season 1 & The Circle, Season 2

Chloe Veitch is a 23-year-old from Essex, England. She was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 1, where she made it to the finale and received a $7,500 prize as two of the 10 winners. Chloe was on Too Hot to Handle season 1 with Francesca Farago, a 30-year-old from Vancouver, British Columbia, who is also a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1. Chloe was also a contestant on The Circle season 2, where she played as herself and was the runner-up. She was on The Circle season 2 with Mitchell Eason, a 23-year-old from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, whom she dated after the show but later broke up with off camera. Mitchell is also a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1.

Mitchell Eason

Original Show: The Circle, Season 2

Mitchell Eason is a 23-year-old from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. He was originally a contestant on The Circle season 2, where he was eliminated in episode 12. Mitchell was also on The Circle season 2 with Chloe Veitch, a 23-year-old from Essex, England, whom she dated after the show but later broke up with off camera. Chloe is also a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1.

Abbey Humphreys

Original show: Twentysomethings” Austin, Season 1

Abbey Humphreys is a 27-year-old from Austin, Texas. She was originally a cast member on Twentysomethings: Austin season 1.

William “Will” Richardson

Original Show: The Mole, Season 1

William “Will” Richardson is a 30-year-old from Henderson, Nevada. He was originally a contestant on The Mole season 6, which he won. Will was on The Mole with Dom Gabriel, a 30-year-old from Toronto, Canada, who is also a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1.

Colony Reeves

Original Show: Selling Tampa, Season 1

Colony Reeves is a 31-year-old from Tampa, Florida. She was originally a cast member on Selling Tampa season 1. Colony was on Selling Tampa season 1 with Anne-Sophie Petit-Frer, a 28-year-old from Tampa, Florida, who is also a contestant on The Perfect Match season 1.

Diamond Jack

Original Show: Love Is Blind, Season 1

Diamond Jack is a 31-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia. She was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 1, where she dated and got engaged to Carlton Morton, a 37-year-old from Louisiana. Diamond listed her job on Love Is Blind season 1 as a “Former NBA Dancer.” Diamond was also a cast member on Love Is Blind season 1’s “After the Altar” special.

Lauren “LC” Chamblin

Original Show: Love Is Blind, Season 1

Lauren “LC” Chamblin is a 29-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia. She was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 1. LC listed her job on Love Is Blind season 1 as a “Recruiter/Account Executive.” LC was also a cast member on Love Is Blind season 1’s “After the Altar” special.

Who is The Perfect Match host?

Who is The Perfect Match host? The Perfect Match season 1 host is Nick Lachey, who also hosts Netflix reality Tv dating shows Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with his wife, Vanessa Lachey. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.”

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

The Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.