15 Perfect Little Black Dresses To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

Dressing for the holidays can be overwhelming, we know. But we’re of the mind that all you need to get through the holiday season is one really good LBD, and some great statement jewelry. After all, wearing a bunch of red and green holiday-themed finery will only go so far (and besides, it’s not stuff you can usually get away with donning the rest of the year — it just sits in your closet collecting post-holiday dust.)

Besides, you’re an adult lady. Adult ladies wear black. It’s elegant and refined, and can’t be confused with Christmas tree decorations.

So take a look at our picks, and share your favorites in the comments.