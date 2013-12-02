StyleCaster
15 Perfect Little Black Dresses To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

Julie Gerstein
by
Dressing for the holidays can be overwhelming, we know. But we’re of the mind that all you need to get through the holiday season is one really good LBD, and some great statement jewelry. After all, wearing a bunch of red and green holiday-themed finery will only go so far (and besides, it’s not stuff you can usually get away with donning the rest of the year — it just sits in your closet collecting post-holiday dust.)

Besides, you’re an adult lady. Adult ladies wear black. It’s elegant and refined, and can’t be confused with Christmas tree decorations.

So take a look at our picks, and share your favorites in the comments.

Little Black Dress Rehearsal, $49.99; at Modcloth

 Bailey 44 Duchess of the Moor Long-Sleeve Dress, $218; at Neiman Marcus

Mink Pink Lost Innocence Dress, $54; at Revolve Clothing

Scuba Dress, $115; at Madewell

Adrianna Papell Lace Corset Dress, $63; at Amazon

Smock Dress in Crepe, $51.72; at ASOS

Dolce Vita Ares Lace Dress, $110; at Piperlime

Trina Turk Sleeveless Dress with Cutout Detail, $96.47; at Lord & Taylor

BB Dakota Corella Chiffon Long Sleeve Dress, $88; at Revolve Clothing

Parker Olivia Leather Dress, $229.97; at Piperlime

Maison Scotch Long sleeve Lace Dress, $169; at Revolve Clothing

Tracy Reese Black Combo Dress, $187.60; at Shoptiques

A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz, $149; at Bluefly

DKNY Long Sleeve Lace Shift Dress, $153; at Neiman Marcus

