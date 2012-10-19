Want: The Perfect Leather Pencil Skirt (for Under $200!)

What: A perfectly tailored pencil skirt—with a seriously flattering high-waist silhouette—from ASOS.

Why: This piece hits all the right notes when it comes to the season’s biggest trends, from its ladylike below-the-knee cut to its saturated, oxblood shade—one of fall’s hottest shades.

How: The ultimate day-to-night, work-to-weekend staple, we’d pair this skirt with a crisp button-down to the office, a statement necklace to cocktails, and then a chunky sweater for a weekend brunch. We’d recommend heels to really keep the lines looking chic (and your legs looking slim and long).

Bonus! This fabulous fall staple is about $150, which means you can save those pennies for any accessories you might be lusting after this month.

ASOS pencil skirt in leather, $158.31; at ASOS.com