Perfect Holiday Looks In A Snap: The Retro Glam Blouse

Ever wish you had a round-the-clock personal shopper to handle your fashion errands during the holidays? Avoid the stress of the stores and check out the latest video from the all-star style gurus at Joyus.

In this latest inside look, Fashion Director Kelly Sparks helps us put together a festive look with the ever-versatile Retro Glam Blouse. Collections from Isabel Marant to Gucci were rampant with romantic embellishments and luxe baroque influences, and these looks are perfect for giving your holiday party arsenal a little classic feminine appeal.

Sparks makes snapping up this trend straight from home a cinch, personally curating delicate pieces from Patterson J. Kincaid and showing us how they can work for a variety of occasions. Like having an expert stylist within your own home, Kelly gives us a close look at the intricate details of the items as well as tips on how to best wear them for your frame.

Whether you’re drawn towards the blush of a softer, vintage Parisian chic look or want a sexier, film noir vibe, these easy to pair, sultry blouses are perfect multi-taskers for the holiday season, taking you from work under a blazer straight to that wintry cocktail party.

Watch the video and see how easily you can ignite some retro appeal–all from the comforts of your couch. Shop more Joyus videos to find perfect holiday gifts and more winter looks.

For more information on our relationship with Joyus: cmp.ly/3