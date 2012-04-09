Want To Perfect The Grungy Scholar Look? Daniel Radcliffe Shows You How It’s Done

Oh Daniel Radcliffe, how far you’ve come from the days when you were a mere blip on the screen in comparison to Hagrid’s magnificence. Now you’re all grown up, parading across stages naked and starring in horror films. But the ultimate rite of passage for your semi-hipster, scruffy actor? Playing a member of the Beat Generation — the original purveyors of all things grunge, dirty and badass. And as we already know, Radcliffe’s moment has come as he prepares to play the glorious Allen Ginsberg, author of Howl and symbol of sexual freedom and heavy drug use, in the film Kill Your Darlings.

Radcliffe is in good company too. James Franco took on the role in the film Howl, but that was hardly a stretch for the academic actor. Seeing Radcliffe in this role is refreshing and proves that the boy has more to him than the ability to wave a wand and pretend to fly while wearing long robes. Not only are we excited to see him play the part, but we’re loving the scholarly grunge look on our lad Daniel. The dark glasses, crimson sweater and curly mop work quite nicely.

Click through the slideshow above to check out some amazing pictures of Radcliffe filming at Columbia University. Do you think he’ll be able to take on the role of Allen Ginsberg? Let us know in the comment section below!