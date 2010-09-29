StyleCaster
Share

Perfect Fall Fashion Under $50

What's hot
StyleCaster

Perfect Fall Fashion Under $50

Kerry Pieri
by
Perfect Fall Fashion Under $50
10 Start slideshow

Listen, we’re all about a splurge when it’s worth it. There are pieces we dropped a dime on years ago that still get play in our ensembles. However, there’s always room for a little fiscal responsibility, and there’s no need for your style to suffer because of it.

Click through ten shopping steals that are utterly adorable and will still pair nicely with your more high brow items.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

A little denim is perfect with fall's khaki tones. Gap shirt, $39.99, at Gap

I live in and die for maxi skirts. Warehouse maxi skirt, $37.07, at Asos

Sheer meets edgy in a fun, girly way. RVCA tank, $42, at Revolve Clothing

Like a sweatshirt only cuter and a dress! Obey grey studded dress, $46, at Revolve Clothing

Love a built-for-New England kind of sweater. Urban Renewal cardigan, $48, at Urban Outfitters

Lace is not going away, plus it looks so pretty. Forever 21 lace top, $22, at Forever 21

A good blazer will never disappoint you. Delia's crest blazer, $49.50, at Delia's

Fun and flirty! Delia's crochet skirt, $34.50, at Delia's

Military is not so much a trend as a classic structured look. Windsor military jacket, $28.90, at Windsor

Start rocking this hat now with early fall looks. Old Navy knit beanie, $9.50, at Old Navy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

4 Girl DJs Tell Us Their Fall Fashion Picks + Top Party Songs

4 Girl DJs Tell Us Their Fall Fashion Picks + Top Party Songs
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share