Perfect Fall Dish: 3 Ways to Prepare Butternut Squash

Since the arrival of fall, my dreams have been filled with falling yellow-ish, orange, and red leaves, Missoni knit scarves, and butternut squash soup (yes, I’m kind of weird…), leaving my imagination lingering this morning on these seasonal topics and making me crave all things fall…especially butternut squash. It’s the perfect side for the season. So in celebration of it all, here are some ways to prepare this amazing vegetable as your main course right at home. Perfect for dinner with friends, lighting Tocca candles, drinking shiraz, and watching your favorite tv show (since just about every season premiere worth watching has launched you’ll have tons to choose from). It’s a lovely way to wind down after classes or a long day at work!

Butternut Squash Pizza

Serves 6

Hands-On Time: 25m

Total Time: 1hr 10m

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash (about 2 pounds), peeled

1 small yellow onion, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rings

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1-pound package refrigerated pizza dough

1 tablespoon cornmeal

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/2 cup fresh ricotta

Directions:

1.Heat oven to 400° F.

2.Cut the squash into 1/2-inch-thick slices, then cut each slice into 1-inch chunks. Place the squash and onion on a baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil, season with the salt and pepper, and toss. Roast until tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

3.Increase oven temperature to 450° F. Roll the dough out 1/4 inch thick.

4. Clean the baking sheet and sprinkle it with the cornmeal. Place the dough on top. Scatter the squash and onion mixture over the dough, sprinkle with the thyme, and add dollops of the ricotta.

5. Bake until golden, about 25 minutes. Slice into wedges.

Butternut Squash Soup With Sage and Parmesan Croutons

Serves 6-8

Hands-On Time: 20m

Total Time: 2hr 00m

Ingredients:

1 3-pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes (5 to 6 cups)

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 teaspoons kosher salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon butter

1 large yellow onion, diced (about 1 1/2 cups)

3 stalks of celery, chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage (about 6 large leaves)

6 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Sage and Parmesan Croutons

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400° F. In a large bowl, toss the squash with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 2 teaspoons of the salt, and the pepper.

2. Place the squash on a rimmed baking sheet and roast in oven for 15 minutes. Turn the cubes over and continue roasting for 15 minutes or until they are caramelized; set aside.

3. In a Dutch oven or a large stockpot, heat the butter and the remaining oil over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, and sage and sauté, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are translucent and tender (approx. 10 minutes). Add the squash, broth, and the remaining salt and bring to a boil.

4. Lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes or until the liquid is flavorful. Remove from heat.

5. Using a blender or a food processor, blend the soup in batches until smooth. Return to the pot and keep warm. Top with Sage and Parmesan Croutons and the grated Parmesan.

Butternut Squash Risotto

Serves 4

Hands-On Time: 25m

Total Time: 55m

Ingredients:

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage

1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and grated (about 4 cups)

1 large clove garlic, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups Arborio rice

1 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated Parmesan

Directions:

1. Warm the broth in a small saucepan over low heat.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, salt, and pepper and cook for 4 minutes. Add the sage and cook for 1 minute. Add the squash and garlic and cook until the squash begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Add the wine and cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Add the broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring occasionally and waiting until it is absorbed before adding more. It should take about 30 minutes for all the broth to be absorbed.

3. Remove from heat and stir in the parmesan. Spoon into individual bowls.

[Real Simple Magazine]