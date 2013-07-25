How To Make the Perfect Cocktail

Want to make the perfect Tom Collins or Mint Julep? Thanks to “Perfect Drink” created by Brazilian illustrator Fabio Rex, now you can. Rex has dissected 34 different cocktails with 43 ingredients which aims to make cocktail making much easier. Now this is an infographic that we can get behind (it must be 5 p.m. somewhere). The coolest thing about it is that the ingredients have been color coded—so you can easily assess what your favorites are and go from there. We’ll be making a champagne cooler first, what about you?





