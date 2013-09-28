Want: Perfect Leather Chelsea Boots To Wear Every Day This Fall

What: A pair of perfect black leather chelsea boots to wear every day this fall—for less than $100.

Why: We don’t know about you, but around here we’re perpetually on the hunt for that perfect black bootie that can be worn daily, goes with everything, and has a sturdy walkable heel (but a heel nonetheless.)

It looks like the search is officially over, as Zara just released these stunners that completely fit the bill, and then some. We’re in love with the solid low block heel, the textured black leather, and the fact that the shaft is tapered, making it easy to fit these under even the skinniest of jeans and trousers, while still looking sleek with tights and skirts.

How: Wear. With. Everything. Repeat. That’s all.

Leather Ankle Boot with Block Heel, $99; at Zara