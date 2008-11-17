We just launched our new Pre-Registration page and I’m excited that so many of you love the short films. First off, thanks for such positive feed back. I’m glad to hear that you love them as much as we do. We have a lot more where that came from.

The #1 question on everyone’s mind is: Who makes that gorgeous blue bag on the Transformation video? Luckily for you my friends, it is actually available to purchase now! The Anya Hindmarch Flavie patent tote is the perfect carryall, which is the main reason we chose it for this feature. The tote is roomy enough to carry all of your essentials without looking like a full-blown overnight bag. And that oversaturated, glossy cobalt blue doesn’t hurt either. Visit AnyaHindmarch.com for other styles and colors.