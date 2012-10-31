Want: The Perfect Cape for Transitional Weather—Under $200!

What: This chic (and flattering!) navy cape from The Limited, which features military-inspired gold buttons.

Why: Not only is it perfect for crisp fall days where it’s warm during the day and cool at night, this piece also manages to toe the line between pea coat and cape.

How: Wear it with a long-sleeve dress or a crisp button-down now; Layer with cashmere pull-overs and jeans when it gets colder towards December. This cape is dramatic enough that it could even be thrown over your shoulders with a fancy winter dress for a holiday party.

Military Cape, $198; at The Limited

