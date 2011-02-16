Perez Hilton Launches Record Label

Perez Hilton is launching his own record label with some help from Warner Music.

Long pause.

Cricket chirp.

Longer pause.

Hmmm…I was waiting for Ashton Kutcher to punch me in the face now, force me to wear a trucker hat and tell me I “just got punk’d.” I would genuinely prefer Ashton Kutcher punching me in the face to having this news about Perez Hilton be real.

Apparently it is and Perez Hilton has this to say about it to Entertainment Weekly:

I have an ear, which is really important in the music world — to be able to hear a hit and to be able to know who has a good song or not. I’m more than just an A&R person. I’m also a marketing person. I’m also a manager.

Um… Really? Is Punk’d even a television show anymore? In this instance, I really hope it is.