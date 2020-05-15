‘Percy Jackson’ Is Finally Getting the TV Adaptation It Deserves on Disney+

Anyone else remember curling up in the library with a dog-eared copy of Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, only to be utterly disappointed years later by the film adaptation? Yeah, same. But these Percy Jackson Disney Plus TV series release date, spoilers, and news details have brought hope to the franchise once again!

We’re about to meet our favorite demigods on screen for what feels like the umpteenth time—only this version will be in bite-sized episodes. And better yet, Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson book series, is on board for the reboot. He and his wife Becky announced their plans for a live-action series on May 14 via social media.

“After a lot of hard work and a lot of support from you guys, Percy Jackson is coming to Disney Plus,” the pair teased in a short video posted to Twitter. “More later.”

Knowing Percy Jackson fans, however, they knew they couldn’t leave us totally hanging. They ended up sharing an additional statement, which reads: “We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show.”

You hear that? Only the highest quality for our updated Percy Jackson show. The five-book fantasy series originally consisted of titles The Lightning Thief in 2005, The Sea of Monsters in 2006, 2007’s The Titan’s Curse, 2008’s The Battle of the Labyrinth, and finally, 2009’s The Last Olympian. Whew. But when it came time to adapt those titles for the big screen, many fans were *ahem* let down by the original set of adaptations starring actor Logan Lerman.

Here’s a chance for the Percy Jackson universe to really shine—and we can’t wait.

