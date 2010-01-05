People’s Revolution: Kelly Cutrone Writes Self-Help Book (Plus 10 Empowering Books You Need to Read)

Queen of PR, Kelly Cutrone, has written a self-help book titled, If You Have to Cry, Go Outside…And Other Things Your Mother Never Told You. Cutrone is touted as a guru in her field: A quick glance at her client roster, and it’s apparent this woman’s success stems from her intelligence and hard work. As we eagerly await a book that’s sure to be filled with tough love, sarcasm, and business savvy, we take a look at 10 other empowering books you need to read now.

1. Women, Work, and the Art of Savoir Faire by Mireille Guiliano, $24.99, at amazon.com



The former Veuve Clicquot CEO asks the question, “Why settle?” And shows you how to achieve the life you want.

2. The 4-Hour Work Week by Timothy Ferriss, $22, at amazon.com



Simple tips and time efficient strategies to eliminate stress in the workplace and ultimately, your life.

3. This Year I Will… by M.J. Ryan, $16.95, at amazon.com



The perfect book to help you follow through with your New Year’s resolution.

4. He’s Just Not That Into You by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo, $21.95, at amazon.com



Your epiphany awaits.

5. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, $16.95, at amazon.com



“Wanna be my friend?” becomes a lot harder to ask in the post-playground years. Luckily, this book makes it easy again, providing tips that are beneficial for social, personal, and professional life. Who knew that mastering the art of conversation could be so powerful?

6. The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin, $25.99, at amazon.com



This charming account of one woman’s search for happiness will most likely inspire you to search for yours.

7. Positivity by Barbara Fredrickson, $24.95, at amazon.com



Don’t waste your energy mulling over the past- Positivity will help you to believe in and work towards a bright present and future.

8. This I Believe by Jay Allison, Dan Gediman, John Gregory and Viki Merrick, $15, at amazon.com



Each viewpoint is inspiring, personal, and uplifting.

9. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Stephen R. Covey, $15.95, at amazon.com



Successful monkey see, successful monkey do.

10. Why Men Love Bitches by Sherry Argov, $15.95, at amazon.com



A fantastic read that empowers women to focus on themselves and ditch the doormat mentality.

