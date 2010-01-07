People’s Choice Awards: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

Since breaking box office records this week with The Blind Side, it comes as no surprise that Sandra Bullock pulled in another major accolade last night at the People’s Choice Awards. While her film choices of the past several years haven’t always thrilled us, her most recent role as the take-no-bullshit-mom-with-a-heart-of-gold, Leigh Anne Tuohy, definitely put her back on our radar. Last night, the people spoke and honored Bullock with the title of “Favorite Movie Actress,” while other big winners of the night included Johnny Depp, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and everything vampire-related, as to be expected.

But let’s cut to it — an award show isn’t an award show without a red carpet, am I right? Here are some of the stars that came out for the night with their fashion A-game in full swing. And then some that didn’t quite make the cut…

Hits:



Diane Kruger:

This skin-tight Emilio Pucci mini shows off Kruger’s bangin’ curves but keeps the sex appeal subtle with a high neckline. The perfect balance of sexuality and class–plus, a great example of how to wear winter white this season.

Ginnifer Goodwin:



It was all about bare shoulders at last night’s event, but Ginnifer Goodwin stood out amongst the rest of the stars by giving hers a little something extra — a floral touch. The folds and stripes on this dress are a bit trippy on the eyes, but sexy nonetheless.



Jessica Alba:



Jessica Alba seemed to be perfectly on-target for the new decade with this structural, futuristic-looking Antonio Berardi number. We’re especially loving the rope heels she paired with the dress.

Carrie Underwood:



Country singer Carrie Underwood took a risk with this Christian Cota gown, but definitely came out on top. The white strapless dress with black netted overlay is a must-have look-at-me piece for any closet.



Olivia Wilde:



We’re usually not too fond of an overdose of poof and frills, but there’s something about this look on Olivia Wilde that is positively lovely.

Taraji P. Henson:



You probably remember her best as Brad Pitt’s mom in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, but after last night, we’ll remember her for this gorgeous one-shoulder gown that accents her skin tone beautifully.



Taylor Swift:



Fan favorite Taylor Swift also rocked the winter white, pairing her strapless mini with silver peep-toe pumps and minimal jewels. This year has been the year of loving all things Taylor, and last night proved to be no different.

Misses:

Jenna Elfman:



We give props to Jenna Elfman for confidence in donning this slinky number with a pregnant belly. We only wish she would have chosen a dress shape that made her look a little less lumpy. An empire waist dress would do the trick.

Hayley Williams:



Lead vocalist for the band Paramore, Hayley Williams, went a bit bow crazy for the night. There’s something about the slightly mismatched red hair/red lipstick combo that just isn’t sitting right.



Alyson Hannigan:



We love Alyson Hannigan, but this plain black number is simply not fitted properly for her figure. Not to mention, it’s somewhat reminiscent of that freshman year prom dress we wore and swore never to look at again.

Katie Cassidy:



We can’t quite pinpoint what this Melrose Place star’s dress is made of, but something tells us that it’s definitely not child friendly.