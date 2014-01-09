People’s Choice Awards: 15 Must-See Looks From The (Slightly Meh) Red Carpet

And we’re off!

Awards season officially made its 2014 entrance with last night’s People’s Choice Awards, which honors—you guessed it—the people’s choice for the best in movies, music, and television.

Last night’s show offered up a mixed-bag in terms of attendees—there were a few big names like Sandra Bullock, Justin Timberlake, Drew Barrymore, Heidi Klum, Ellen Degeneres, and Jessica Alba, as well as a sea of CBS stars (the show was broadcast on the network, and was hosted by “Two Broke Girls” stars Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings.)

Of course, it also served up the first big red carpet of the season, although we use the word “big” with a light hand, as several stars opted not to walk the carpet, and out of those who did, only a few really wowed us (Jennifer Hudson, we’re looking at you.)

While the show itself was kinda lackluster, it did get us extra-excited for the upcoming Golden Globes next Sunday, and the Academy Awards next month.

Click through the gallery above for 15 must-see red carpet looks from the People’s Choice Awards and let us know—who killed it and who fell flat?