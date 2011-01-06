People’s Choice Awards Fashion: 10 Good, Bad and Meh

The People’s Choice Awards are the sort that cause real celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Natalie Portman to skip the red carpet all together to allow the cast of Pretty Little Liars and anyone who’s ever walked on the CW or Disney lots to have their place in the sun. Luckily, we love teen shows and the skinny little chicks who star in them!
Oh and there were so many Kardashians, but we wanted to choose the 10 lovelies worth noting from last night’s democratic ceremony, so only two K girls made the cut. Click through for the stellar, the bad and the just kind of meh of the evening’s affair. Also, I think I have a girl crush on Taylor Swift now, weird.
I honestly think that even though Taylor Swift tried and eventually failed to steal my bf, she looks incredible in this blush hued J.Mendel with Amrapali earrings and a perfect red lip. Like really beautiful. Go write a song about it Taylor.
Emma Roberts went with a sweet young ruffled Christian Dior SS11, Carla Amorimher earrings, her Brian Atwoods are sick and overall she looks good, if not slightly bo-ring with that prom updo.
Pretty Little Liar Ashley Benson went graphic in a striped assymmetrical creation, it's bold and works for her.
OK, so Khloe Kardashian is basically Jessica Rabbit with her red hair and buxom bod.
Kim channels a pin up girl with her Malandrino dress and Sophia Loren updo. It works I guess.
Kristen Stewart still looks all uncomfortable and fidgety in her Reem Acra glittering mini, but, also, hot.
I don't know if I would necessarily rock a bold gold, but Lucy Hale looks like a doll and therefore can wear just about anything, so there's that. She paired the dress with classic Rene Caovilla champagne Swarovski crystal heels.
Mila Kunis is newly single, ready to mingle, and Maxim worthy, so I don't understand why she went a bit drab in this J.Mendel. I'm not saying it's bad, I'm just not blown away.
Minka is also wearing pumps by Brian Atwood, the shoe man of the night, and a dress that looks as though she should be appearing on a book cover being cradled by Fabio.
The most hated woman by the under-20-Bieber-obsessed (also her core demo, oops) wore a slightly beauty queen-esque Paule Ka dress with Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. The Disney chick receiving hate Tweets by the minute completed her look with Trésor earrings, a Vahan bracelet, and a Brumani ring. I just prefer more simple, but it works.