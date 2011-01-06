People’s Choice Awards Fashion: 10 Good, Bad and Meh

The People’s Choice Awards are the sort that cause real celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Natalie Portman to skip the red carpet all together to allow the cast of Pretty Little Liars and anyone who’s ever walked on the CW or Disney lots to have their place in the sun. Luckily, we love teen shows and the skinny little chicks who star in them!

Oh and there were so many Kardashians, but we wanted to choose the 10 lovelies worth noting from last night’s democratic ceremony, so only two K girls made the cut. Click through for the stellar, the bad and the just kind of meh of the evening’s affair. Also, I think I have a girl crush on Taylor Swift now, weird.