People’s 100 Most Beautiful Hit Stands Today

After People’s Sexiest Man Alive, the 100 Most Beautiful issue has got to be the second most coveted issue of the weekly magazine. This year, cancer survivor Christina Applegate appears on the cover of the annual issue, with Jessica Alba, Jennifer Aniston, Freida Pinto, Orlando Bloom, Robert Pattinson, Halle Berry, Zac Efron, Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Clive Owen, Brad Pitt, and Kate Winslet included on the list as well.

“It’s a decision that you made to save your life,” Applegate told the magazine about the double masectomy and reconstructive surgery she underwent last year. She adds that not wearing a bra is an added bonus.

Although nearly all the notables on the list definitely deserve to be there, there are a few gals on the list that are a little suspect. Mischa Barton?

