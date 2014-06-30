People Who Sleep Naked Have Better Relationships: Poll

Well, this is a new one: According to a new U.K. poll, it seems people who sleep naked have better relationships.

Published in the Daily Mail, the poll found that out of 1,004 Britons, 57 percent of those who sleep in the nude said they were happy in their relationships, compared with 48 percent of those who snoozed in PJs, 43 percent of nightie wearers, and 38 percent of those in onesies. The findings of the poll—commissioned by Cotton USA—also revealed that will four in ten people sleep naked.

Stephanie Thiers-Ratcliffe, a spokeswoman for Cotton USA, said there are several factors which can affect the success of a relationship, but that people to seem to overlook is the environment inside the bedroom. “Bedding can feel extremely soft against the skin, encouraging openness and intimacy between couples and ultimately increasing happiness,” she said.

The research also revealed that our relationships can be affected by a partner’s bedroom manners: Half of those polled are bothered by people eating in bed, 59 percent of bristle at dirty laundry all over the floor, and 23 percent hate it when a partner wears socks to bed.

Embed from Getty Images

What do you think? Can sleeping named help a relationship? Weigh in below!