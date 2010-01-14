People Tree: Emma Watson Designs Ethical Clothing + 10 Great Eco-Friendly Lines

As the face of Burberry, a front-row regular at fashion shows, and a frequent Best Dressed List nominee, Emma Watson is no stranger to fashion. So it doesn’t come as any surprise that for the first time, the Harry Potter starlet is trying her hand at design in an eco-friendly collaboration with People Tree.

“I wanted to help People Tree produce a younger range,” Watson explained, “because I was excited by the idea of using fashion as a tool to alleviate poverty and knew it was something I could help make a difference with. It has been the most incredible gap year project.”

The line will include a variety of “clean, sexy, and easy to wear” knits, t-shirts, dresses, skirts, and shorts in both men’s and women’s styles, stated People Tree in a press release. All items are handmade from organic and fair trade cotton products by disadvantaged people in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

“I think young people like me are becoming increasingly aware of the humanitarian issues surrounding fast fashion and want to make good choices but there aren’t many options out there,” Watson said.

The capsule collection, set to launch in February 2010, will be available at People Tree stores and online.

Watson’s not the first to break into eco-friendly fashion. Here are ten green lines you should be wearing now.

1. American Apparel

Made in the US, all items in this cult line of basics is made from 20% organic materials.

From leggings to v-necks to zip-ups to dresses, this affordable brand features mens, womens, and unisex pieces. [americanapparel.net]

2. Organic by John Patrick



Launched in 2007, Patrick’s line of organic men’s and women’s pieces are perfect for weekend lounging or wearing to the office. His goal for the future? People wont ask is it organic? but say of course its organic!'” [johnpatrickorganic.com]

3. Alkemie Jewelry

Husband-and-wife design duo Ashley Lowengrub and Dara Gerson are the minds behind this earth-friendly jewelry line, made entirely from reclaimed metals. All pieces are hand-manufactured in LA. [www.alkemiejewelry.com]

4. Beau Soleil

New Yorker Anne Salvatore Epstein launched this line, named after her favorite type of oyster, with the focus of encouraging sustainability, fair trade and labor. Why? To be kind to both the planet and laborers when bringing her designs to life. [shopbeausoleil.com]

5. TDM Design

TDM accepts social responsibility in its fashion endeavors by providing education and healthcare for children of the Nepali women who hand weave each scarf in this eco-conscious line. All items are made from natural silk, cashmere, bamboo, modal, and wool. [tdmdesigninc.com]

6. Re Collection



PJ Faulstick launched this brand by bringing the fabrics from vintage pieces back to life. The designer toys with masculine and feminine pieces while constructing them entirely from recycled materials. [shopbop.com]

7. Levi’s Eco

This American lifestyle brand went modern in 2006 when it pledged to use organic cotton and recycled metals to make its famous blue jeans. To top it off, all packaging associated with the brand is made from organic fabric or recycled paper. [levi.com]

8. EDUN



Bono is known for his awareness of global issues, but he took his concerns to new levels in 2005 when he launched, along with partner Ali Hewson, EDUN. The label hopes to encourage employment sustainability in far-reaching parts of the world where the items are produced. [edunonline.com]

9. Mr. Larkin

With Mr. Larkin, Casey Larkin presents a variety of playful looks in pastel shades hand-dyed from vegetables found at local groceries. Recycled embellishments add a feminine touch. [mrlarkin.net]

10. Susan Woo

After stints at Vuitton and Chanel, Woo decided to make a bold statement in high fashion with this colorful organic line. I wanted to create clothing that reflected an individuals personal beliefs, Woo told Style.com. [susanwoonyc.com]