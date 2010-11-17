People Magazine’s 2010 Sexiest Man Alive?

After what I’m sure was a year of excruciating research, People magazine has named its pick for 2010’s Sexiest Man Alive. Johnny Depp won the esteemed title in 2009, and other past winners include silver fox George Clooney (2006), two-time holder Brad Pitt (1995 and 2000) and Australian beefcake Hugh Jackman (2008). So we were sure this year’s winner was bound to be easy on the eyes, have a bangin’ bod and have enough wit to charm our pants off.

Aaaand drumroll please…surprise! It’s Ryan Reynolds! Unfortunately, not sans shirt.

Perhaps it’s fitting since his wife of two years, Scarlett Johansson, was just deemed GQ‘s Babe of the Year, making it a match in Hollywood heaven. On accepting the award, in his manner of charming, self-deprecating humor, he said, “Now it’s going to be, ‘Sexiest man, take out the garbage.’ That does sound better.”

Reynolds beat out major contenders like Jon Hamm (Don Draper on Mad Men), Matthew Morrison (hot teacher Mr. Schue on Glee) and my personal fave, Joe Manganiello (werewolf Alcide from True Blood). We loved Reynolds (and his abs) in The Proposal, so we congratulate him on his reign over all other hotness-es. He can come over and take out our garbage whenever he wants.

Photo: People