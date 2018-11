Some might have thought Twilight‘s young vamp, Rob Pattinson would have won this year’s award… but no, this 46-year-old father of two, Johnny Depp does it again! For the second time in this decade (first in 2003), Depp has been named Sexiest Man Alive 2009 by People magazine.

We most definitely agree and can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next!

[Extra.com]