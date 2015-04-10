Meet Peony Swimwear, a New Label That’s Nailing Minimalist Bikinis

If you’re a minimalist kind of girl who prefers shades of black, white, and grey, you probably sigh in despair at the sight of another floral, frilly bikini. Cue Peony Swimwear, a boutique swim brand offering a tight collection of sleek bikinis free from fussy details and too-bright colors.

Instead, Peony Swimwear sticks to three simple prints: black and white stripes, polka dots, and the occasional muted floral.

Bikinis are sold separately, so you can mix-and-match between the three prints—and mix sizes if your body isn’t perfectly proportioned, like 99.9% of the population.

A bikini top will set you back around $89, while briefs hover at the $69 mark, so while they aren’t exactly budget, the label’s a whole lot more reasonable than lots of other swimwear brands on the market.

Plus, Peony has a section within its online store that allows you buy straight the brand’s Instagram feed, which is fun, modern perk.