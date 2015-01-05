StyleCaster
Penelope Disick’s Shoe Closet Is Better Than Yours

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick arrive at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope. Photo: Wenn.

We’ve gotten peeks through the years at Kourtney Kardashian’s stellar closet on “Keeping With the Kardashians”—and her pretty incredible shoe game—but it seems her daughter Penelope Disick’s shoe closet is equally as epic. Yes, Penelope who’s only two years old.

Kardashian shared a pic of her daughter’s footwear collection on Instagram with the caption: “Shoe game real.”

Shoe game real.

A quick scan reveals the tot’s got a pair of  Gucci sneakers, python slip-ons, and suede gladiators. And here we thought North West was the most fashionable kid in the family.

