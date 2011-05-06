Penelope Cruz’s Leaked Vogue Cover, Crystal Renn Super Naked

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Gisele Bndchen, Heidi Klum, and Kate Moss make millions upon millions and make more than all the other models. Shocked? (Forbes)

Oh snap! Dolce and Gabbana may have incurred the wrath of Anna for Tweeting a leaked photo of Penelope Cruz’s Vogue cover. (The Fashion Spot)

Pippa’s bridesmaid dress knockoffs may or may not outsell Kate’s wedding gown knockoffs. (NY Times)

Crystal Renn is way naked on the cover of Tush, shot by Ellen von Unwerth, and all it think is that this chick is mad skinny and people need to stop saying otherwise. (Fashionista)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @FordModels Yeah, and credit to @models for the Tush story. They had it first let it be known. #justslayin I like the props.

RT @fandw [Food & Wine magazine] Great drinks for Kentucky Derby Day, like a classic mint julep: http://bit.ly/jlEess Love. it.

RT @fuggirls Happy birthday to our beloved intern George Clooney, who is now approximately 5 years late for work. – J George is 50. Damn.

RT @NateErickson Do French rappers go for the whole “Lil” thing? I don’t know if Petit Wayne has the same effect. #witty