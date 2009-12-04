Penelope Cruz: Movie Premiere for “Nine” Brings Out the Stars

The hotly anticipated ensemble musical drama, Nine, premiered yesterday in London’s Leicester Square. Some of the movie’s biggest stars were in attendance, including Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Dame Judi Dench, and Daniel Day-Lewis. Unfortunately, Marion Cotillard, Fergie, and Sophia Loren were unable to make the premiere.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the movie is based on an adaptation of Fellini‘s autobiographical film 8½. It follows famous film director Guido Contini, played by Day-Lewis, as he struggles in his relationships with his wife, his mistress, his muse, his agent, and his mother.

We can’t wait to see the sexy song and dance routines by this all-star cast.

Penelope Cruz glows, as always, in a sea of blue.

Kate Hudson glams it up in an architectural gown and killer heels.

Dame Judi Dench opts for a bright shade of yellow in a refreshingly modern shape.

Nicole Kidman opts for a more casual skirt and jacket combo, but tops it off with a huge smile.