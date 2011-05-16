Penelope Cruz Is The Best-Dressed Pirate Of All Time

Penelope Cruz is busy making the promotional rounds for her new movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” and the new mom not only looks gorgeous in her just-released Vogue cover feature, but her red carpet choices at her film’s premieres over the weekend really blew us away. The 37-year-old Cruz, who plays a pirate and Captain Jack Sparrow’s ex-lover, chose a series of body-conscious dressesStella McCartney, Marchesa and Givenchy Couturewhich all showed off her bangin’ post-baby figure. In her Vogue spread, shot by Mario Testino, the Spanish actress looks demure (and not a day over 25) in white lace looks by Dolce & Gabbana. Click through to see all of the photos, and tell us which is your favorite!