StyleCaster
Share

Penelope Cruz Is The Best-Dressed Pirate Of All Time

What's hot
StyleCaster

Penelope Cruz Is The Best-Dressed Pirate Of All Time

Alyssa
by
Penelope Cruz Is The Best-Dressed Pirate Of All Time
7 Start slideshow

Penelope Cruz is busy making the promotional rounds for her new movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” and the new mom not only looks gorgeous in her just-released Vogue cover feature, but her red carpet choices at her film’s premieres over the weekend really blew us away. The 37-year-old Cruz, who plays a pirate and Captain Jack Sparrow’s ex-lover, chose a series of body-conscious dressesStella McCartney, Marchesa and Givenchy Couturewhich all showed off her bangin’ post-baby figure. In her Vogue spread, shot by Mario Testino, the Spanish actress looks demure (and not a day over 25) in white lace looks by Dolce & Gabbana. Click through to see all of the photos, and tell us which is your favorite!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

In Givenchy Couture at the UK premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides."

In Stella McCartney at the "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" photocall.

At the Cannes premiere of "Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" in Marchesa.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Bing Bang: How to Make a Charm Necklace from the Designer

Bing Bang: How to Make a Charm Necklace from the Designer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share